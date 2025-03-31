ContestsEvents
Normal Or Nope: Mustard On French Fries

It was another round of “Normal or Nope” and we wanted to know if it was normal to put mustard on French fries…plain and simple! Again, keep in mind that…

Mike O'Brian
Normal or Nope...using mustard on French fries.

A cup of mustard to use on fries, Normal or Nope?

It was another round of "Normal or Nope" and we wanted to know if it was normal to put mustard on French fries...plain and simple! Again, keep in mind that there are no wrong answers with this...it's either normal for you or it's not!

There were two other questions as well, organizing your closet by color and the one that set everyone off, do you turn your windshield sprayer on if someone is tailgating you? The Mike & Carla Morning Show kept it moving and simply wanted to know: Normal or Nope!

If you don't know what we mean, if someone is tailgating you, you turn you wipers on with that solution hitting your windshield to clean it. Of course, if you're going down the freeway, that mist tends to hit the car behind you. If anything, it wrecks their clean windshield.

Out of the three questions, this one got the most attention and most people talking. We understand it might be a chicken move, but it beats slamming on the brakes right?

A lot of listeners hadn't even heard of this trick and were amazed by it. To be clear, it nothing new, drivers have been doing this a while and it tends to be effective.

Normal or Nope: Mustard On Your French Fries?

One listener had taken it to another level though. He explained that he had a button on his dash that would get his car to release Crisco Oil at the car behind him! It's like a "James Bond" car or something! Can you imagine that...a car in front of you shooting Crisco Oil at your car?

Now the other two questions, arranging your closet by colors and the mustard on the French fries was split. More people than not arrange their closets by color. If nothing else, by styles of shirts and pants...even the men admitting to doing this.

The mustard on fries thing, well, again that was a split decision that brought up other condiments for fries. All in all, quite the discussion this morning, so sit back listen and enjoy!

Mike O'BrianEditor
