Last Chance: Win Tickets to The B-52’s with 96.3 KKLZ
It's the Love Shack, baby! Iconic 80's band, The B-52's, has returned for another outstanding residency at The Venetian Resort and we want to send you! Don't miss the chance…
Iconic 80's band, The B-52's, has returned for another outstanding residency at The Venetian Resort and we want to send you! Don't miss the chance to rock out to your favorite hits like "Rock Lobster", "Give Me Back My Man", "Private Idaho", and so many more!
Listen to win
All week long, The Mike & Carla Morning Show, Wendy Rush, and Geno have your chance to win a pair of tickets to The B-52's at Venetian Resort!
How to Enter: Listen to Win
- Dates of Contests: 3/31/25 - 4/4/25
- How winners are selected: Caller 9, May be asked to participate in trivia
- When the winner is selected: 6a - 4p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners will be selected: 15
- Prize description: Two (2) tickets to The B-52's
- Prize value: $160
- Prize provided by: LiveNation
