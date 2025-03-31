Idaho Signs Bill Saying Both Men And Women Cover Up

It simple, another is state is finally saying "no" and that's it! The state of Idaho signs a bill saying both men and women need to cover up. In fact, according to an article put out by EastIdahoNews.com, House Bill 270 updates Idaho’s indecent exposure law, to include female breasts, male breasts altered to look like female breasts, artificial breasts and toys or products that resemble genitals!

Which means those things a lot of people hang off their trailer hitch in the back of their truck. Some people refer to them as "truck nuts". Clearly this has been a problem in Idaho. To the point where they debated this in the House! The Mike & Carla Morning Show had audio of such debate to let listeners listen in.

Needless to say, they had to talk about this very delicately. Actually, you can tell some were down right embarrassed talking about the issue. However, one woman was very quick to say what one man couldn't.

Idaho Telling Men And Woman To Cover Up

We would have to think that at some point, issues like these have to be discussed right? You have to have laws to protect and shelter. And you have to have someone get the ball rolling right. But when it got down to the vote and the Governor signing it, everyone was on board!

Of course, keep in mind that in the state of Nevada, we also have laws like this...we just have never gone public with the debate. In a state and in the city of Las Vegas, where one might think anything goes...it does NOT!

If you live or even are just coming to visit, you have to stay covered up! Now this isn't always the case we know, but that's why we have friends right?

LV Criminal Defense spells out Nevada Revised Statute section 201.220 on their website. After going through what they have on their website, it's best to understand, unless you're in a show, keep your shirt on.