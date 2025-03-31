ContestsEvents
It's not something you hear very often, but the famous whisky is offering FREE Fireball for Grandma and Grandpa! This came up this past week on The Mike & Carla Morning Show and they are serious about this.

There is one catch though...they have to be over 90 years old to enter! Food & Wine put out the article that outlines the contest and who Fireball is directing this contest to. It seems that, according to the article, Fireball is very popular with the "older" generation!

So, if you're wondering what to grandma and grandpa for their birthday, anniversary, or just to be nice, you can enter them into winning a lifetime of FREE of the branded whiskey! According to the written piece, one executive at Fireball provided this quoted, "...“It’s time to celebrate the 90-plus crowd, the party royalty who never stopped turning up.”

Hey, far be it from us to deny Papa and Nana any fun at this point in their life. If they feel the need for a shot just to kick start that day, who are we to say no!

FREE Fireball For Grandma And Grandpa

Now, ironically, this is the 90th anniversary of the whiskey, but what better way to celebrate right? The downside to this all, you only have until the end of the month to register! It's very simple and basic, just go to LifetimeSupplyofFireball.com to enter.

If you really are wondering how our elders view the libation, The M&C Morning Show has some audio of some grandmothers doing a sampling. You might be very interested in hearing their comments.

All were very open to the idea of trying a sip, some thought what we all know, it's very "cinnamon" tasting. Others said it did offer a slight kick!

Of course like everything, the tasting was done in moderation. Do yourself a favor and listen to the audio from the other morning...and enjoy!


