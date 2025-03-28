Art Contest For Vegas Kids To Promote Healthy Hydration

Multipure, a leader in the water filtration industry, has announced an art and essay contest for Vegas kids. The contest is part of the company's ongoing mission to encourage healthy hydration for people of all ages.

The Las Vegas-based organization is especially passionate about helping kids learn the benefit of regular water consumption. In conjunction with the contest, Multipure is releasing another issue of their free comic series that helps kids understand the importance of including water in their daily diets.

Vegas Kids Aren't Drinking Enough Water

It's probably no surprise, but kids across the country are falling behind on their recommended daily water consumption. Multipure reports that, according to multiple studies, more than half of children and teenagers in the U.S. are not drinking enough of it. With access to so many sports and energy drinks, water has taken a back seat with America's youth.

Multipure's mission is to change that. Through the power of storytelling, they are sending the message that water is the best fuel for kids' growing bodies. Multipure's free comic book series, called Dewey, the Clean Water Superhero, uses a water-loving protagonist to encourage kids to see water differently. Specifically, as the only real source of power worth reaching for.

The newest issue in the series is called "Vendetta for Vitality". Which depicts the hero fighting against a villain, Vigor Vandal, who benefits from a poorly-hydrated society. When Dewey defeats Vigor, he reminds kids that it's because he hydrates properly that he was able to prevail.

Vegas Kids Can Create The Next Comic Book Villain

In celebration of the newest book, Multipure launched a contest for Vegas kids for the next issue. CCSD students in grades Kindergarten through fifth are invited to create the next villain in the Dewey, the Clean Water Superhero series. For a chance at cash for both them and their school.

For the contest, participants are required to create an image of the villain. As well as write a convincing 50-word explanation of why Dewey must defeat them. Top entries will be featured at the Las Vegas Science & Technology Festival’s Giant Expo on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Multipure will be there with an interactive booth where the winning designs will be on display. Winning entries will also be featured on Multipure's social media accounts.

Besides exciting exposure for their designs, kids in the contest have the chance to win cash. Cash prizes range from $50 to $150 for students and up to $1,700 for their school. Participants must be students in a CCSD school and must get their entries in by April 4, 2025.

Artwork and essays can be submitted through the online portal here . For more information about Multipure and Dewey, The Clean Water Superhero, visit multipure.com.