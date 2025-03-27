ContestsEvents

Teenage Kids Try To Murder Their Mother For Turning Off The Wi-Fi

Three teenage sisters from Houston are in jail and facing charged for trying to kill their mom because she turned off the Wi-Fi. Mom Turned The Wi-Fi off, She Needs…

Morty
Turing the Wi-Fi router off.

Hand in foreground connected an Internet router

KikoStock via Getty Images

Three teenage sisters from Houston are in jail and facing charged for trying to kill their mom because she turned off the Wi-Fi.

Mom Turned The Wi-Fi off, She Needs To Go

Three teenage girls from Houston, Texas are in jail and facing charges because they attempted to kill their mother for turning off their Wi-Fi in the house.

On Sunday, all three sisters, ages 14, 15, and 16 came up with a plan to kill their mother. They all grabbed knives from their kitchen. Then the three teens chased their mother through the house with them. They tried to stab their mother. To get away, their mother ran into the street to get away from her daughters.

While trying to escape, one of her daughters picked up a brick and threw it at her mother. She hit her mother in her ankle.

Their 70-year-old grandmother was even knocked over, trying to protect her. According to ABC News, the mother and grandmother were not seriously hurt.

The Charges That The Teens Are Facing

Because the three teenagers attempted to kill their mother, they were arrested and all three were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They were booked into the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center, per the sheriff's office.

HoustonMurder
MortyWriter
Morty is the Executive Producer of “The Mike And Carla Morning Show” on 96.3 KKLZ. He's been a part of the show and station for 5 years. Aside from producing the morning show, he has served as production director for over 20 years. Those commercials you hear between the music, he produced a lot of them for Las Vegas! He loves music, playing guitar, all things Vegas Golden Knights, the Steelers, and his English Bulldog, Squish! He will talk forever with you on any of these things! Morty writes about peculiar news stories and Las Vegas happenings.
Related Stories
A woman telling us how to get a FREE breakfast!
Mike & Carla Morning ShowHow To Get A FREE Breakfast At A HotelMike O'Brian
A young woman making her bed...normal or nope?
Mike & Carla Morning ShowNormal Or Nope: Make Your Bed In The MorningMike O'Brian
Summer Job Hiring Fairs With City Of Henderson
96.3 KKLZSummer Job Hiring Fairs With City Of HendersonCarla Rea
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect