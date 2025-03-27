Teenage Kids Try To Murder Their Mother For Turning Off The Wi-Fi

Three teenage sisters from Houston are in jail and facing charged for trying to kill their mom because she turned off the Wi-Fi.

Mom Turned The Wi-Fi off, She Needs To Go

Three teenage girls from Houston, Texas are in jail and facing charges because they attempted to kill their mother for turning off their Wi-Fi in the house.

On Sunday, all three sisters, ages 14, 15, and 16 came up with a plan to kill their mother. They all grabbed knives from their kitchen. Then the three teens chased their mother through the house with them. They tried to stab their mother. To get away, their mother ran into the street to get away from her daughters.

While trying to escape, one of her daughters picked up a brick and threw it at her mother. She hit her mother in her ankle.

Their 70-year-old grandmother was even knocked over, trying to protect her. According to ABC News, the mother and grandmother were not seriously hurt.

The Charges That The Teens Are Facing