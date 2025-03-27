Spring Cleaning for a Cause with PODS! Donate Sports Gear, Clothes, and More to Help Kids in Need!

ContestsEvents

It's time for a Spring Cleaning with a purpose! We’ve teamed up with PODS to collect much-needed donations for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada. Help support local kids in need by donating sports equipment, clothes, and other essentials that will make a difference in their lives.

Can’t make it to the events? No worries! A PODS container will be stationed at our office located at 2920 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89117, starting Monday, 3/31, and will be available all week long to drop off your donations. Whether it's sports gear, gently used clothes, or other items that can help kids in need, your generosity will go a long way in supporting the mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Event Donation Dates & Times

SAT 4/5
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Henderson Silver Knights @ Lee’s Family Forum (Game starts at 6:00 PM)
Bring your donations to help local kids!

SUN 4/6
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Aviators @ Las Vegas Ballpark (Game starts at 12:05 PM)
Both entrances will have donation centers

SUN 4/6
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Desert Dogs @ Lee’s Family Forum (Game starts at 2:00 PM)
KKLZ (Carla Rea) will be on-site to gather donations.

What to Donate?

  • Sports Equipment (balls, bats, gloves, helmets, etc.)
  • Clothing (new or gently used)
  • School Supplies
  • Toys & Games
  • Books & More!

Your Donation Makes a Difference

By donating, you're not just cleaning out your closets—you’re helping to provide sports equipment, clothes, and other essentials for impoverished children in our community. Your donations will directly benefit the kids who need them the most. Let’s work together to give these kids the tools they need to succeed in life!

