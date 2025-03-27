Here’s how you get a free breakfast even if you don’t stay at the hotel.

Sure, when you travel, most times it's included, but if you don't, here's how to get a FREE breakfast at a hotel! It's the latest "hack", if you want to call it that. The Mike & Carla Morning Show thought it was important for people to know bright and early this morning.

There's a woman on Tik Tok that clearly has made it her life's work to show people how to do this. She actually gives you a step by step process of how to get a FREE breakfast a fancy hotel! Now, we don't encourage listeners to do this, but what the heck right?

By the way, Bankrate actually made it easy for you listing quite a few of the hotels that offer FREE breakfast when you stay there. Hotels for those on a budget to those five star places that we would all love to stay at.

Can I Really Get A FREE Breakfast

Keep in mind, the woman on Tik Tok, she is telling you how to get your early morning meal without staying at the property. Oh, she goes into all the details...where you go when you first enter the place. All the props you'll need and even the attitude you have to have to get away from it.

Luckily, two out of three on The M&C Morning Show have never felt the need to do this. That means only one person on this show has done it...wanna take a guess?

The last thing we want to do is breakfast shame that person, but its kind of obvious who it is! Not judging of course, but it is a challenge.

Turns out, it might not be about getting the food, but much more about just pulling it off! There's your video going viral! Nonetheless, feel free to try it and let us know how it goes.