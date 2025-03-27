Area 15’s Bingo Loco Is Part Bingo, Part Rave

Area 15 just announced a new type of game show that's bigger, louder and crazier than anything your Grandma used to play. Bingo Loco is part bingo, part rave, part game show. And it is already proving to be highly-popular in Las Vegas. Tickets for the first (early) show are already sold out. But there's more to come.

Bingo Loco has shows that run all around the country. And even though they have ten locations in California alone, Las Vegas is the only city in Nevada where the show currently runs. Area 15 will be kicking off Bingo Loco with the first two shows on Saturday, April 19, 2025. With an early show and a late show for fans to choose from. Another two shows are also scheduled for Saturday, May 15.

Bingo Loco Entertainment

Generation admission tickets for either show are just $33 per person. Which is very affordable in Vegas, especially since it's comes with potential prizes. There are multiple prizes given out during all three games of Bingo Loco. Including the chance to win a vacation.

And if prizes weren't enough incentive to try it out, there's also a ton of high-energy entertainment. Rave music, smoke machines, people in costume, even confetti cannons. Fans will dance to their favorite music, sip on cocktails and engage in dance offs and lip-sync battles. The third round of the game is called the Bingo Loco Rave Round. It's run by a DJ who spins everything from 90s pop music to old school hip-hop.

Bingo Loco's website describes it as a "three-hour interactive game show extravaganza where you become the star". It's more than just bingo. It's a Bingo Party. Which begs the question: how was this never in Las Vegas before? You can get more information about Bingo Loco and buy tickets for upcoming shows at BingoLoco.com.