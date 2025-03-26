ContestsEvents

Train Performing Live At M Resort In Henderson

Wendy Rush
Train performs onstage during City Parks Foundation 2023 Dinner & Concert Benefit at Central Park SummerStage on September 28, 2023 in New York City.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Train is hitting the road in 2025 for an ambitious tour that will take them to 56 cities in just five months. Even more impressively, 22 of those shows are overseas. The award-winning band will kick off the tour on May 1 in Highland, California, with the final show in Ocean City, Maryland on September 28. They will visit many major cities in the United States, including Seattle, Atlantic City, and Washington, D.C. International stops including cities in Ireland, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Train found almost immediate success with their debut album, Train, which was released in 1998. The lead single from that album, "Meet Virginia", debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 in October of 1999 and peaked at #20 in January of 2000. Their next album, Drops of Jupiter, continued that success with the titular track peaking at #5 on the charts in June 2001.

Train At The M Resort

Train will bring all their early hits to the show at the M Resort. Along with later chart-toppers. Including "Calling All Angels", "Drive By" and "Hey Soul Sister".

For the second North American leg of their upcoming tour, Train is bringing singer-songwriter Edwin McCain along to their shows. But the band hasn't promoted an opening act or co-headliner for their stop in Las Vegas. Lead singer Pat Monahan is the only original member currently with the band. Others in the line-up include Hector Maldonado, Jerry Becker, Matt Musty and Taylor Locke.

Train will be performing at the M Resort Spa Casino in Henderson on Saturday, May 3, 2025. The show begins at 8 p.m. with tickets starting at $53 for general admission. You can get more info and book your tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Want to see who else is coming to Las Vegas? Check out our concert calendar.

Wendy RushEditor
Wendy Rush is the midday host on one of Vegas's top stations, 96.3 KKLZ. She has been with the station for ten years and comes with a diverse career background. In addition to being a radio host, Wendy has lived the Vegas life as an entertainer. She has been a celebrity impersonator, rock band singer, and improv comedian. As a content creator for 96.3 KKLZ, Wendy writes about music, celebrities, mental health and wellness, and life as a Las Vegas local.
