Retro Roller Rink Bringing Family Fun To Downtown Summerlin

The Retro Roller Rink in Downtown Summerlin is the hotspot for family fun this Spring. It's been a little over a month since the skating rink opened on Valentine's Day. And families are getting out even more now because the weather is perfect for the outdoor venue.

The rink is located on the Lawn at Downtown Summerlin behind the Bassett Furniture store. It's the same rink locals enjoy ice skating on during the winter months. But in spring it turns into a retro rink that combines roller skating with music and fun. People of all ages are invited to come out. The Retro Roller Rink is great for families, date nights or anyone who wants some fun cardio.

The Retro Roller Rink at Downtown Summerlin is presented by the Meadows School Summer Camps. One of many programs that inspire students to explore and find their passions. Other camps the private school offers include those for basketball, bowling, chess, robotics and more.

Retro Roller Rink Tickets And Times

As fun as the new rink is, it's not going to be around forever. It will remain open only through May 4, 2025. General admission tickets are $20 per person, which includes skate rental and 75 minutes of skate time. The rink is open Monday through Friday from 4 to 9 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The rink also has extended hours, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., on holidays and no-school days. Which makes for a great option for parents when their kiddos are home from school. Downtown Summerlin also has plenty of places to grab a bite between skating sessions. For those who plan to do a lot of skating at the Retro Roller Rink, season passes are available for $99 per person.

Parents who don't want to skate but want to bring their kiddos don't have to buy a ticket to enter the rink. Pets are also welcome! Although, as much fun as it would be to see a pup in skates, fur babies are not allowed on the rink either. You can get more information and purchase tickets at Summerlin.com.