ContestsEvents

Nancy Wilson on Fans Concerned About Ann Wilson Performing in a Wheelchair

Nancy Wilson is well aware of fans being concerned about her sister/bandmate Ann Wilson on the latest Heart tour. When the Royal Flush tour kicked off, Ann was performing while…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Nancy Wilson of Heart attends the Recording Academy's 2023 Special Merit Awards Ceremony at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Nancy Wilson is well aware of fans being concerned about her sister/bandmate Ann Wilson on the latest Heart tour.

When the Royal Flush tour kicked off, Ann was performing while sitting in a wheelchair with her left arm in a sling. Considering the singer's [inlink id="heart-postpones-2024-tour-ann-wilson-chemotherapy" text="recent cancer treatment"], fans expressed understandable concerns. However, Nancy has gone on the record with Classic Rock about why Ann is in a wheelchair.

Nancy told the outlet, "[Ann] broke her elbow before we started. It was confusing at first; it was not the result of the cancer. She kicked that cancer's ass. Then she broke her arm and is now in a wheelchair, so we had to make sure there was a little disclaimer at the beginning of each show – 'Don't worry, it's not the worst. It's not what you think.'"

Ann detailed her injury on her new podcast After Dinner Thinks with Ann Wilson. She explained that she fell in a parking lot just days before the kick-off of the tour and broke her left elbow in three places. This injury required pins and screws in order to set her elbow up to heal properly.

"It's not about cancer, it's about me being a klutz," said Ann. " ... The pain level is still way too much to take it out of the sling, so I chose to sit because then I can just concentrate on singing and not keeping my balance and having somebody out there catching me when I reel to the side."

Heart's Royal Flush tour continues tonight (3/26) with a show in Milwaukee. A full list of tour dates is below.

Heart - Rescheduled 2025 Royal Flush Tour Dates

March 26 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
March 28 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
March 29 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
March 31 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
April 2 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
April 4 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
April 5 - Québec, QC - Videotron Centre

Ann WilsonHeartNancy Wilson
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Beatles: Decca Records Audition Tape Found By Record Shop Owner
MusicBeatles: Decca Records Audition Tape Found By Record Shop OwnerErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
This Day in Rock History: March 26
MusicThis Day in Rock History: March 26
iHeartRadio KISS108's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One - Show
MusicKISS Returns to Stage in Las Vegas for 50th Anniversary Fan EventJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect