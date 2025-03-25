Opening Weekend At Las Vegas Ballpark

A general view shows the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Athletics playing in the fifth inning of a spring training game at Las Vegas Ballpark on March 09, 2025.

One of the best parts of Spring is finally upon us. Baseball season is kicking off this weekend at the Las Vegas Ballpark. With a lot of events and special programming planned for baseball fans. And it all starts with the annual season opener fireworks on Friday, March 28, as the Las Vegas Aviators take on the Reno Aces.

Las Vegas Ballpark Opening Weekend Schedule

The Las Vegas Ballpark has something planned for each day this weekend. All three days will see the Aviators play the Aces, with something special for each game. Fireworks will kick off the season at Friday night's game. There will also be a flyover from Nellis Air Force base including two F-15s and two F-16s.

Saturday night is Aviators Scarf Night. The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a free scarf with the Aviators logo. The gates open at 5:30 p.m. and games start at 7:05 p.m. for both Friday and Saturday's games.

Sunday is a day game starting at noon. It is also "Kids Run The Bases" day. Any kiddos who want to work off that cracker jack sugar can run around the bases after the game. Tickets for each game this weekend start at $17.55 for the grassy area opposite home plate. Seated tickets are a little bit more, starting at $26.80.

The Las Vegas Ballpark has fun planned beyond this weekend too. Including Las Vegas Aces night on Friday, April 4 with free jerseys to the first 2,000 fans through the gate. Bark on the Berm night is welcoming dogs to the game on Wednesday, April 2. And $2 Beer Night will be on Thursday, April 3. Get more information about the Las Vegas Ballpark and the game schedule at thelvballpark.com.