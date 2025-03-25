ContestsEvents

Normal Or Nope: Make Your Bed In The Morning

Mike O'Brian
A young woman making her bed...normal or nope?

A young woman making her bed, is that normal or nope?

Deagreez via Getty Images

It's another round of "Normal or Nope" and some great questions this morning. Normal or Nope, is it normal to make your bed right after you get up? How about this one...after a shower, do you dry off in the shower or outside the shower?

Last but not least, is it normal or nope to pee your pants...as an adult? Yes! All these questions on The Mike & Carla Morning Show this morning and we were looking for answers!

Is It Normal Or Nope To Make Your Bed

If you remember, U.S. Navy Admiral William McRaven's, who gave the commencement speech at the University of Texas, in June of 2019. It was based on people making their beds as a way to be positive and get through life!

Clearly, a lot of our listeners didn't listen or see the video. Some saying that if we're going to sleep in it later, why make it? "How many people actually see my bedroom?" Everyone had their excuse!

On the other hand, a lot of listeners found it normal to dry off in the shower. It just makes sense, you open the door to the show and BLAMO, you let all the cold in. Now Carla Rea thought it made sense, but Mike O'Brian said "nope"! He likes drying off in the bathroom.

And in regard to "peeing" your pants...well Carla opted for NOPE, but Mike thought, it's very normal! At least once, everyone has peed their pants...whether they liked it or not! Nothing wrong with that, it happens right?

In fact, a lot of women calling and texting in agreed it probably happens more with women than men. Sorry Carla, you might be the odd one out on this one!

Nonetheless, there are never any wrong answers. But listen to the segment, hear the comments and you decide if any of these questions are "Normal or Nope"!

Bathroom
Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
