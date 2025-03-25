Normal Or Nope: Make Your Bed In The Morning

It's another round of "Normal or Nope" and some great questions this morning. Normal or Nope, is it normal to make your bed right after you get up? How about this one...after a shower, do you dry off in the shower or outside the shower?

Last but not least, is it normal or nope to pee your pants...as an adult? Yes! All these questions on The Mike & Carla Morning Show this morning and we were looking for answers!

Is It Normal Or Nope To Make Your Bed

If you remember, U.S. Navy Admiral William McRaven's, who gave the commencement speech at the University of Texas, in June of 2019. It was based on people making their beds as a way to be positive and get through life!

Clearly, a lot of our listeners didn't listen or see the video. Some saying that if we're going to sleep in it later, why make it? "How many people actually see my bedroom?" Everyone had their excuse!

On the other hand, a lot of listeners found it normal to dry off in the shower. It just makes sense, you open the door to the show and BLAMO, you let all the cold in. Now Carla Rea thought it made sense, but Mike O'Brian said "nope"! He likes drying off in the bathroom.

And in regard to "peeing" your pants...well Carla opted for NOPE, but Mike thought, it's very normal! At least once, everyone has peed their pants...whether they liked it or not! Nothing wrong with that, it happens right?

In fact, a lot of women calling and texting in agreed it probably happens more with women than men. Sorry Carla, you might be the odd one out on this one!