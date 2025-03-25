ContestsEvents

Nevada Bill Aims to Bring Back Daily Hotel Room Cleaning in Las Vegas

A new bill introduced in Nevada would reinstate daily hotel room cleaning at casino resorts in Las Vegas. Mar. 17: SB360 (synonymous: the “Hotel Safety Act”), introduced by freshman Republican State Senator…

Jennifer Eggleston
A panoramic view of The Strip
Evina Milenova via Getty Images

A new bill introduced in Nevada would reinstate daily hotel room cleaning at casino resorts in Las Vegas. Mar. 17: SB360 (synonymous: the "Hotel Safety Act"), introduced by freshman Republican State Senator Lori Rogich. The legislation is aimed at hotels with over 200 guest rooms or suites and is intended to reinstate a mandate first put into place during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect the health and safety of visitors.

The Culinary Union, which supported the daily cleaning mandate before it was eliminated, now favors SB360, raising concerns that hotels slashed the size of their cleaning staff after the requirement was wiped off the books."Culinary Union fully supports the health and safety of guest room attendants in Nevada and applauds Senator Rogich for introducing SB360 in the Nevada Legislature," Culinary Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge said in a news release.

The original daily housekeeping requirement remained in place until May 2023, when Governor Joe Lombardo signed Senate Bill 441, repealing it. Hotels were required to provide daily housekeeping unless guests declined it under Senate Bill 4, which became law in August 2020. SB360 would restore daily room cleaning and establish more protections for workers against retaliation in connection with room inspections.

To ensure safety, the bill also features a section granting hotel staff the right to check inside a guest room every other day, even if the occupant prefers not to have their room inspected. If approved, the legislation would fundamentally reshape the hospitality landscape in Las Vegas, with major implications for hotel operations and the labor market.

