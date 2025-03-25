ContestsEvents

Man Shows Up E.R. With Girlfriends Fist In His Mouth

A man in China went to the emergency room with his girlfriends fist in his mouth. Lets Go Viral! Put My Fist In Your Mouth! A man in China immediately…

Morty
Woman in yellow shirt puts her fist in her mouth.

A woman putting her fist in her mouth for the camera.

John Howard via Getty Images

A man in China went to the emergency room with his girlfriends fist in his mouth.

Lets Go Viral! Put My Fist In Your Mouth!

A man in China immediately rushed to his local Emergency Room because his wife's fist was in his mouth.

Why was his girlfriend fist stuck in his mouth? They wanted to make a video and hoped it would go viral. Well, they went viral alright, but not how they expected it.

According to MS NEWS, the couple was filming a video in hopes that it would go viral. Instead, his wife shoved her fist in his mouth

Why Was Your Wife's Fist In Your Mouth?

When they showed up to the hospital, the walked through the E.R. doors with her fist in his mouth. He was drooling everywhere and gagging while they were sitting in the waiting room. He was also trying not to laugh. Here's the video.

They were attempting the "Hand-Eating Challenge" on social media. When his girlfriend put her fist in his mouth, his jaw locked up, causing her to not be able to remove her fist from his mouth. According to the doctor, the more he hurt, the harder he bit down on her hand.

Nurses were told to play soothing music to calm down the patient. This was to prevent him from vomiting and choking.

Dr. Zhang, who was assigned to the couple, opened his mouth with a mouth opener. This was used to keep the man's jaw open while they gave him muscle relaxants.

The doctor slowly rotated the woman's wrist slowly and eventually was able to remove her hand from his mouth. They said it took about 20 minutes.

The man and the woman both will be fine. They said it could have been a lot worse. They advise to not do this challenge online. It could lead to the same outcome or way worse.

ComedyHuman InterestWeird News
MortyWriter
Morty is the Executive Producer of “The Mike And Carla Morning Show” on 96.3 KKLZ. He's been a part of the show and station for 5 years. Aside from producing the morning show, he has served as production director for over 20 years. Those commercials you hear between the music, he produced a lot of them for Las Vegas! He loves music, playing guitar, all things Vegas Golden Knights, the Steelers, and his English Bulldog, Squish! He will talk forever with you on any of these things! Morty writes about peculiar news stories and Las Vegas happenings.
Related Stories
People sharing their own personal life hacks.
Human InterestPeople Listing Their Own Private Life HacksMike O'Brian
Man gets buried in a casket wrapped like a Snickers bar.
Human InterestMan Buried In A Snickers Wrapped CasketMike O'Brian
A group of grown-ups watching a kid show.
Human InterestThose Kid Shows We Still Enjoy As AdultsMike O'Brian
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect