Man Shows Up E.R. With Girlfriends Fist In His Mouth

Lets Go Viral! Put My Fist In Your Mouth!

A man in China immediately rushed to his local Emergency Room because his wife's fist was in his mouth.

Why was his girlfriend fist stuck in his mouth? They wanted to make a video and hoped it would go viral. Well, they went viral alright, but not how they expected it.

According to MS NEWS, the couple was filming a video in hopes that it would go viral. Instead, his wife shoved her fist in his mouth

Why Was Your Wife's Fist In Your Mouth?

When they showed up to the hospital, the walked through the E.R. doors with her fist in his mouth. He was drooling everywhere and gagging while they were sitting in the waiting room. He was also trying not to laugh. Here's the video.

They were attempting the "Hand-Eating Challenge" on social media. When his girlfriend put her fist in his mouth, his jaw locked up, causing her to not be able to remove her fist from his mouth. According to the doctor, the more he hurt, the harder he bit down on her hand.

Nurses were told to play soothing music to calm down the patient. This was to prevent him from vomiting and choking.

Dr. Zhang, who was assigned to the couple, opened his mouth with a mouth opener. This was used to keep the man's jaw open while they gave him muscle relaxants.

The doctor slowly rotated the woman's wrist slowly and eventually was able to remove her hand from his mouth. They said it took about 20 minutes.