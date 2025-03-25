Las Vegas Pizza Is The Most Expensive In The Country, Study Shows

Pizza lovers in Las Vegas could probably eat at a different pizza restaurant every night of the month and still not cover them all. Just because we have so many options when it comes to any type of cuisine. But while pizza fans might not run out of restaurants to visit every night, they could run out of cash. At least that's what a new study suggests.

A real estate data company called Clever recently conducted a survey about the country's best cities for pizza. For the survey they asked 2,000 Americans what their favorite pizza cities were. Surprisingly to Vegas outsiders (but not to us locals), Las Vegas landed in the top 10. We ranked ninth in cities Americans named as the best in the U.S. And over ten percent of those surveyed ranked Las Vegas pizza in the top 5.

Locals might actually be surprised we didn't rank higher on the list. Even though pizza isn't as synonymous with our name as with places like Chicago or New York, we have great pies here. Partly because the Las Vegas Strip has attracted so many celebrity chefs. And partly because we have an above-average number of pizza restaurants. According to the survey, Las Vegas has 19.3 pizza restaurants per 100,000 citizens.

Is Las Vegas Pizza Really The Most Expensive?

So while we do have the chain restaurant places like Pizza Hut, Dominoes or Little Caesars, we have hundreds of options beyond that. From the Mom & Pop places like Pizza My Dear or Above The Crust, to more franchised places like Rocco's or Grimaldi's. It seems like gourmet pizza options are as plentiful here as Starbucks stores are in Seattle.

That's the good news. The bad news is that picking those upscale pies often could be hurting our wallets. The same survey by Clever showed that Las Vegas pizza is the most expensive in the country when compared to our average income. According to the data, buying one large pepperoni pizza and one large cheese pizza per week costs a family 3.56% of the Vegas's median household income. That's way higher than the national average of 2.51%.

I don't about you, but I'm not giving up on my Las Vegas pizza, even if it is more expensive. Isn't that what overtime is for? If you want to see more study results, including where Las Vegas pizza ranked in other considerations, visit Clever's website.