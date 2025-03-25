KISS Returns to Stage in Las Vegas for 50th Anniversary Fan Event
"KISS Army Storms Vegas" will take place November 14-16, 2025. It is the band's first live show since retiring from the road in December 2023. The announcement has created a tingle of excitement among fans, and early access updates can be found on Vibee, a curated destination experience website. "Anything's possible," Stanley added in a separate interview. "KISS is so far from over, though Kiss as we know it is done."
The unmasked live show will feature Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Tommy Thayer, and special guest Bruce Kulick. It promises Q&A sessions, exclusive merchandise, and a performance from Kulick. KISS Army members can purchase VIP pre-sale tickets beginning Mar. 27, with general sales opening on Apr. 7.
Vibee Experience Packages offer KISS fans hotel accommodations, photo ops with the band, and access to the exclusive live show. This immersive experience aligns with the band's celebrating their 50th anniversary, including an audio tour honoring Dressed To Kill, which launched Mar. 22.
KISS's digital future was teased during their final concert with avatar performances, a concept that gained major media attention. Paul Stanley has described their upcoming avatar show as "Cirque Du Soleil meets Star Wars and a KISS concert." With Pophouse acquiring the KISS catalog and brand in April 2024, the legendary rock group is charting a bold, high-tech new chapter.