KISS Returns to Stage in Las Vegas for 50th Anniversary Fan Event

"KISS Army Storms Vegas" will take place November 14-16, 2025. It is the band's first live show since retiring from the road in December 2023. The announcement has created a tingle of excitement among fans, and early access updates can be found on Vibee, a curated destination experience website. "Anything's possible," Stanley added in a separate interview. "KISS is so far from over, though Kiss as we know it is done."

The unmasked live show will feature Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Tommy Thayer, and special guest Bruce Kulick. It promises Q&A sessions, exclusive merchandise, and a performance from Kulick. KISS Army members can purchase VIP pre-sale tickets beginning Mar. 27, with general sales opening on Apr. 7.