Win Tickets to Sammy Hagar
When we say past, we mean his Van Halen years! The Red Rocker is bringing more bang to Las Vegas with his Best of All Worlds Residency happening at Dolby Live Theatre during select dates from April 30 - May 17! Don't miss this legendary 80's music icon performing all his hit songs this spring.
LISTEN TO WIN
All week long, listen to The Mike & Carla Morning Show, Wendy Rush, & Geno for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Worlds Residency happening April 30 - May 17, 2025!
How to Enter: Listen to Win
- Dates of Contests: 3/24/25 - 3/28/25
- How winners are selected: Caller 9, May be asked to participate in trivia
- When the winner is selected: 6a - 5p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners will be selected: 15
- Prize description: Two (2) tickets to Sammy Hagar
- Prize value: $120
- Prize provided by: LiveNation
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.