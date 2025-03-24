UNLV’s Kruger Faces Make-or-Break Mountain West Tournament as NCAA Tournament Hopes Hang in Balance

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 04: Head coach Kevin Kruger of the UNLV Rebels reacts after a foul was called against the Rebels in the second half of their game against the Boise State Broncos at the Thomas & Mack Center on February 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Broncos defeated the Rebels 71-62.

As the UNLV men's basketball team prepares for the Mountain West tournament, head coach Kevin Kruger faces heightened scrutiny over his future with the program. In his fourth season, Kruger has yet to lead the Rebels to an NCAA Tournament appearance, a milestone historically that has been a make-or-break factor for UNLV coaches. With a 17-14 record this season, the Rebels must win four straight games in the conference tournament to secure an NCAA bid for the first time since 2013.

Athletic director Erick Harper, who has already orchestrated a successful football turnaround at UNLV, will surely be watching this week's outcome as part of his ongoing evaluation process. “It's important to just look at the true totality of the program's growth,” Harper said. “I evaluate through the entire season. I don't make any decisions in season.”

Kruger was awarded a contract extension that runs through the 2026-27 season after his first year. If terminated before June 2025, he would be owed a $2.35 million buyout. Some boosters worry that the extension was premature. However, Kruger concentrates on coaching and states that he does not feel pressure regarding his job security. Though the transfer portal keeps high player turnover across college basketball alive, he continues to speak of the close-knit, family-oriented culture he has cultivated within the program.

His father, Lon Kruger, a former UNLV coach, has been a steady presence at practices. He serves as a reminder of the program's past success, including its last Sweet 16 appearance in 2011. Coaching peers, such as San Diego State's Brian Dutcher, have praised Kruger's leadership in a competitive league and underscored the importance of stability in coaching positions at UNLV.