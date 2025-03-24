The Importance of Preventative Screenings, More with Dr. Justine Suba-Cohen

In a recent interview on Talking Solutions, Dr. Justine Suba-Cohen, a family practice specialist at Southwest Medical, emphasized the critical role of preventative care in maintaining long-term health. According to Dr. Suba-Cohen, regular check-ups, vaccinations, and early detection are key components in preventing serious health issues down the line.

Dr. Suba-Cohen highlighted the importance of vaccinations, especially in the context of keeping communities healthy. Vaccines protect not only the individual but also those who may be vulnerable, such as infants, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems. Keeping up with routine vaccinations is one of the most effective ways to prevent outbreaks of preventable diseases.

Equally important are regular check-ups that include screenings for common but serious conditions like colon cancer. Early detection through screenings can significantly increase survival rates. Dr. Suba-Cohen noted that while many people may avoid check-ups out of fear or discomfort, these appointments are essential for catching potential issues early, when they are easier to treat.

She also stressed the value of maintaining a relationship with a primary care physician. A trusted family doctor can provide personalized guidance, monitor ongoing health trends, and ensure that patients stay on track with essential preventative measures.

Ultimately, Dr. Suba-Cohen’s message is clear: prioritizing preventative care and regular check-ups can lead to a healthier, longer life. As we move into the future, it’s more important than ever to focus on prevention, so we can tackle health issues before they become larger, harder-to-manage problems.