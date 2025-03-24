ContestsEvents

Summer Job Hiring Fairs With City Of Henderson

Carla Rea
Summer jobs go fast these days, so it's time to start thinking about how you're going to put gas in the car, pay for insurance, etc, this summer.

If you are looking for a summer job for your teen - or yourself - this just might be a good place to start.

The city of Henderson has several pool and summer camp positions opening up. The city is hiring lifeguards, aquatic safety instructors, and recreation assistants. There will be three separate hiring fairs.

All positions are part-time and will receive paid training, certifications, flexible schedules and career advancement opportunities, according to the city.

Summer Job Openings With City Of Henderson

If you want to apply for any open positions, here is where you can do it in person - and actually do a face-to-face interview.

  • Saturday, March 29, 8 am to 2 pm at Black Mountain Recreation Center
  • Saturday, April 5, 8 am to 2 pm at Henderson Multigenerational Center
  • Saturday, April 12, 8 am to 2 pm at Whitney Ranch Recreation Center

Applicants must be at least 16 years old, and have a valid photo ID. City representatives will be on-site to do interviews, and are available with possible on-site offers.

The city does encourage applicants to apply online before attending any of the events. You can do that by visiting their website here.

Good luck finding that summer job, and enjoy it when you get it. It's not only a great way to make money (duh), but it's a great way to meet new people, and make new friends.

Carla ReaWriter
Carla Rea is the morning show co-host on “The Mike and Carla Morning Show" on 96.3 KKLZ, in Las Vegas. She has been working with her partner and friend Mike O'Brian for the past 25 plus years. At KKLZ for 12 years. Carla Rea is a Gracie Award winner. She started out in talk radio, "when talk radio was still fun" Rea says. Prior to, and along with doing the morning show, Carla is also a comedian. You may have seen her on Conan O'Brien, Evening at The Improv, Showtime, or several comedy clubs across the country. Carla also worked as a light feature reporter at KSNV/NBC Las Vegas, going behind the scenes at various shows, and restaurants on the Las Vegas strip. As a content creator 96.3 KKLZ, Carla writes in a sarcastic, cheeky, unapologetic way on Las Vegas, movies, TV, celebrities, and this thing we call life.
