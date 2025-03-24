Summer Job Hiring Fairs With City Of Henderson.

Summer jobs go fast these days, so it's time to start thinking about how you're going to put gas in the car, pay for insurance, etc, this summer.
If you are looking for a summer job for your teen - or yourself - this just might be a good place to start.
The city of Henderson has several pool and summer camp positions opening up. The city is hiring lifeguards, aquatic safety instructors, and recreation assistants. There will be three separate hiring fairs.
All positions are part-time and will receive paid training, certifications, flexible schedules and career advancement opportunities, according to the city.
Summer Job Openings With City Of Henderson
If you want to apply for any open positions, here is where you can do it in person - and actually do a face-to-face interview.
- Saturday, March 29, 8 am to 2 pm at Black Mountain Recreation Center
- Saturday, April 5, 8 am to 2 pm at Henderson Multigenerational Center
- Saturday, April 12, 8 am to 2 pm at Whitney Ranch Recreation Center
Applicants must be at least 16 years old, and have a valid photo ID. City representatives will be on-site to do interviews, and are available with possible on-site offers.
The city does encourage applicants to apply online before attending any of the events. You can do that by visiting their website here.
Good luck finding that summer job, and enjoy it when you get it. It's not only a great way to make money (duh), but it's a great way to meet new people, and make new friends.
