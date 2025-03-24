Spring Forward Family Music Festival In Henderson

The Spring Forward Family Music Festival is returning to Henderson this month. And it's the perfect event to bring the entire family to. It's free to attend and outdoors in the beautiful Las Vegas spring weather. Guests of all ages will enjoy live music, food, shopping and entertainment for the whole family.

Spring Forward Family Music Festival: Entertainment

Five talented acts will be performing at the festival. Smiths & Yarn is a duo out of Portland that blends reggae, funk, folk, country and roots rock into their music. They will be hosting the event and also performing a half hour set at about 12:45pm. Taking the stage first will be 123 Andrés Band, the Grammy-winning duo seen on PBS Kids. They've published books in both English and Spanish and incorporate learning and fun into their music.

Performing second, at about 11:30 a.m. will be Pierce Freelon. Nominated for a Grammy for Best Children's Music Album, Freelon has also been seen on PBS Kids. And has collaborated on songs with 123 Andres Band.

Hitting the stage at about 1:30 p.m. will be Elena Moon Park & Friends. A professional musician and educator, Elena Moon Park has performed on some of the world's most famous stages. She performs music for all ages using reimagined folk and children's music from various cultures.

The final act of the day, performing at about 2:50 p.m., is Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats. Kalantari is a two-time Grammy winner who uses interactive "scat-along" jazz to engage her live audience.

Besides live music, the Spring Forward Family Music Festival will have shopping for guests. Vendors will be out with their crafts, clothing and other goods. There will also be food trucks on site and plenty of restaurants on Water Street ready to serve.

The Spring Forward Family Music Festival will be on Saturday, April 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information and a list of vendors, visit CityOfHenderson.com.