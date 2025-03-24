ContestsEvents

Las Vegas Grand Prix Cuts 2025 Ticket Prices by 67%, Single-Day Tickets Now $50

Las Vegas Grand Prix drastically lowers ticket prices for the 2025 race, making it the most affordable of its three runnings since its 2023 debut. Single-day tickets will start at just…

Jennifer Eggleston
Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari SF-23 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Get ready for another weekend of intense racing and thrills at this year’s Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Mark Thompson / Staff via Getty Images

Las Vegas Grand Prix drastically lowers ticket prices for the 2025 race, making it the most affordable of its three runnings since its 2023 debut. Single-day tickets will start at just $50, and three-day general admission passes for the Flamingo Zone will cost only $400, a significant drop from previous years.

"Our goal has always been to create a world-class event for every fan, and that commitment is stronger than ever in 2025," said Emily Prazer, the new president and CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The adjustments come in response to fan feedback from the past two years, ensuring a broader audience can enjoy the highly anticipated race weekend.

Several premium seating areas have also seen dramatic price drops, including the Bellagio Fountain Zone, which has decreased from $12,500 to $7,750, and the Lewis Hamilton Grandstand, now available at $875, down from $1,500.

For those looking to attend specific sessions, the pricing structure is as follows:

  • $50 for the first practice session on Nov. 20
  • $100 for qualifiers on Nov. 21
  • $300 for Grand Prix race day on Nov. 22

In a bid to improve accessibility, the event also announced flexible payment plans, which let fans pay in stages until August 2025. The initiative is designed to help address financial barriers while ensuring fans can grab their tickets early.

Despite the price reductions, the Grand Prix will still offer high-end hospitality packages, with premium experiences for up to $25,000.

Tickets will be available to the general public starting Apr. 9, 2025. American Express cardholders can purchase early-access tickets on Apr. 2, while Nevada residents can do so on Apr. 8. Nevada residents will receive a 24-hour priority window for Flamingo Zone tickets, which must be purchased using a Nevada-linked credit or debit card.

With these inclusions, the Las Vegas Grand Prix hopes to provide that fine luxury yet cost-effective motorsport experience to everyone who loves to see motorsport.

EconomicsF1Formula 1Grand PrixTourism
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 04: Head coach Kevin Kruger of the UNLV Rebels reacts after a foul was called against the Rebels in the second half of their game against the Boise State Broncos at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center on February 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Broncos defeated the Rebels 71-62.
Local NewsUNLV’s Kruger Faces Make-or-Break Mountain West Tournament as NCAA Tournament Hopes Hang in BalanceJennifer Eggleston
Aerial view captures the sprawling residential area of Henderson, Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring newly built homes with desert mountains in the background on a sunny day
Local NewsHenderson’s $32M Fiesta Casino Site Plans Hit Snag as Developer Negotiations Fall ApartJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 31: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers close Tropicana Avenue near the Las Vegas Strip on December 31, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. An estimated 330,000 people are celebrating New Year's Eve on the Strip and in downtown Las Vegas. In the wake of October's mass shooting on the Strip, the state more than doubled the normal number of Nevada Army National Guard personnel working on New Year's Eve to 360 to join 1,500 on-duty police officers along with spotters, snipers and federal resources.
Local NewsLas Vegas Police Break Ground on New East Valley Station After 30-Year WaitJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect