Jefferson Starship Live At Santa Fe Station

Jefferson Starship is on tour this year celebrating 50 years of music. The first leg of iconic band's 50th Anniversary "Runaway Again Tour" kicked off on February 11, 2025. With 18 shows planned across the country, Jefferson Starship's tour will hit major cities from coast to coast. Including Seattle, Ft. Lauderdale and Las Vegas.

Jefferson Starship In Las Vegas: What To Expect

Jefferson Starship is promising an unforgettable experience for fans on their headlining tour. Including all their favorite songs from the band's 50 year catalog. As well as VIP options that come with an upgraded seats, swag and exclusive soundcheck experience.

The band's most recent setlists have brought over a dozen hits to audiences. And something from all incarnations of the band. Fans can expect to start the night with Jefferson Starship songs like "Find Your Way Back" and "Stranger". Throughout the night, the audience can sing along to Starship hits. Including "Sara", "We Built This City" and "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now".

The band has even performed some of the hits from the Jefferson Airplane days. Including "Volunteers" and "White Rabbit".

Jefferson Starship: Current Line-Up

Founding member David Freiberg, and longtime member Donald Baldwin are the two longest-running members who will be on the tour.

Cathy Richardson, who replaced Diana Mangano in 1994 when the band was calling themselves Jefferson Airplane: The Next Generation, is in the current line-up. Her credits include starring as Janis Joplin in the original Off Broadway cast of Love, Janis. Richardson has also toured as the lead singer with Janis' original band, Big Brother and the Holding Co.

On keyboard for this tour is Chris Smith, who joined Jefferson Starship in 1998. Besides his work on the road, Smith is known for his music in television and film. Including "CSI" and the Academy Awards telecast. Jude Gold, the newest member of the band, joined in 2012 and has performed with some other huge talents. Including Kristen Chenoweth and Greg Howe.

Jefferson Starship will be landing in Las Vegas for one night only on their 50th-Anniversary tour. At the Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station on Saturday, April 5. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $180 through Ticketmaster. The VIP package includes the soundcheck experience with Jefferson Starship, an autographed exclusive 50th Anniversary poster, commemorative ticket and other swag. For more information about the VIP package and the tour, you can visit JeffersonStarship.com.