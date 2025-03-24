Henderson’s $32M Fiesta Casino Site Plans Hit Snag as Developer Negotiations Fall Apart

City officials in Henderson have announced that negotiations with the Woodbury Corporation regarding the redevelopment of the former Fiesta Henderson casino site have ended without a finalized deal. The city had entered into an Exclusive Negotiating Agreement (ENA) with Woodbury in August 2024, following public input and the release of a Vision Document in January 2024 that proposed ideas inspired by successful developments in cities like Atlanta, Frisco, and Coralville.

However, the ENA has since expired, releasing the two sides from obligations. The Fiesta Henderson shut down in July 2022 and demolished that September, just leaving the parking structure. In December 2022, the Henderson City Council decided to buy the site and started asking the community how it should be used. Resident feedback placed great importance on the development of a Tournament Sports Facility and family-oriented entertainment, as well as a larger destination with arts, culture, and event spaces.

City officials are staying the course on the project despite the setback with Woodbury. Plans are moving forward for an indoor recreation facility and a supporting hotel. A Request for Qualifications (RFQ) is currently underway to select a hotel partner, and discussions with potential fieldhouse operators are ongoing. Final agreements are expected by the summer of 2025.