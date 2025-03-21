It might be something you would not admit to, but what are those kid shows we still enjoy as adults? That's what came up this morning on The Mike & Carla Morning Show and you might be surprised!

Surprised at how many adults still watch those kid shows we all watched when we were young. Carla Rea had mentioned "Peppa Pig" as her favorite, an English animated series for children. Carla said it just makes her happy...and being that all the characters speak with an English accent doesn't hurt either.

For Mike O'Brian, it was something completely different. Admitting that as an adult, he would watch the "Muppet Show" in the afternoons. Mainly for the two old guys in the balcony in the theater. Hey, we all have one don't we...that one kid show we still watch?

What Are Those Kid Shows We Watch As Adults

Even BuzzFeed ran down a list of shows that adults still watch. "DuckTales" was one, as well as "Bluey", which by the way, came up quite a bit with adults listening this morning.

Others that were mentioned, one woman said "The Flintstones"...hey, say what you will, but to a lot of us, it was just an animated version of "The Honeymooners"! Sorry kids, Google it!

BTW, the whole "Flintstones" thing started a totally different discussion with listeners talking about who was hotter, Fred or Barney?

That of course for another day...but as the talk of TV shows went on, it was interesting how many listeners are still watching those shows that just made us happy!

Oh, and one more to add to the list, "Fraggle Rock"! That actually got a couple of mentions as well.

So, you see, it all depends on what you grew up with. Take a couple of minutes and see if anything comes to mind...and enjoy!