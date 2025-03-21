OYO Hotel Kicking Off Pool Season With Remodel, Weekend Party

It's official. Pool season is here. And even though our weather in Las Vegas recently isn't screaming summer yet, it's Spring Break. Which means many properties in the Las Vegas Valley are opening their pools to welcome visitors.

OYO Hotel & Casino just announced a weekend party to kick off their pool season. They recently remodeled their outdoor area and want to show it off to their guests. The remodel includes lawn games for visitors as well as space for live DJs. Guests can play games like beer pong, cornhole and giant Jenga. While surrounded by vibrant Palm Springs-inspired decor and Vegas-themed murals.

Located across Tropicana Avenue from the MGM Grand, OYO Hotel & Casino offers two pools spanning a combined 2,600 square feet. Lounge chairs are available for all guests and entry is free for locals as well as for guests staying at the hotel. Admission for out-of-state guests is $15 per person.

OYO Hotel & Casino's Opening Weekend Party

OYO is opening their pool for guests on Friday, March 21. But their Opening Weekend Party will be on Friday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For the event, OYO is partnering with Beatbox Beverages to bring guests five different flavors of their ready-to-drink cocktails. And a Beatbox tent will be keeping the energy up with upbeat music.

General admission is available for the party. And guests who want a more private experience can reserve a daybed priced at $100 throughout the weekend. Cabanas are also available to rent for $200. Prices for daybeds and cabanas are lower on weekdays, if guests want to start their celebration earlier. Locals get a 50% discount on rentals and a minimum on food and beverage is not required.

No party is complete without food and drinks. Guests can order beverages from the nearby Splash Cantina. Which will be serving up drinks including frozen cocktails and domestic beers. Guests can also have food delivered poolside from Steak ‘n Shake and Hooters. For more information or to make reservations, visit oyolasvegas.com.