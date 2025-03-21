ContestsEvents

OYO Hotel Kicking Off Pool Season With Remodel, Weekend Party

It’s official. Pool season is here. And even though our weather in Las Vegas recently isn’t screaming summer yet, it’s Spring Break. Which means many properties in the Las Vegas…

Wendy Rush
Exterior photo of OYO Hotel & Casino's newly remodel pool area.

Exterior photo of OYO Hotel & Casino’s newly remodel pool area.

Photo courtesy of OYO Hotel &amp; Casino

It's official. Pool season is here. And even though our weather in Las Vegas recently isn't screaming summer yet, it's Spring Break. Which means many properties in the Las Vegas Valley are opening their pools to welcome visitors.

OYO Hotel & Casino just announced a weekend party to kick off their pool season. They recently remodeled their outdoor area and want to show it off to their guests. The remodel includes lawn games for visitors as well as space for live DJs. Guests can play games like beer pong, cornhole and giant Jenga. While surrounded by vibrant Palm Springs-inspired decor and Vegas-themed murals.

Located across Tropicana Avenue from the MGM Grand, OYO Hotel & Casino offers two pools spanning a combined 2,600 square feet. Lounge chairs are available for all guests and entry is free for locals as well as for guests staying at the hotel. Admission for out-of-state guests is $15 per person.

OYO Hotel & Casino's Opening Weekend Party

OYO is opening their pool for guests on Friday, March 21. But their Opening Weekend Party will be on Friday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For the event, OYO is partnering with Beatbox Beverages to bring guests five different flavors of their ready-to-drink cocktails. And a Beatbox tent will be keeping the energy up with upbeat music.

General admission is available for the party. And guests who want a more private experience can reserve a daybed priced at $100 throughout the weekend. Cabanas are also available to rent for $200. Prices for daybeds and cabanas are lower on weekdays, if guests want to start their celebration earlier. Locals get a 50% discount on rentals and a minimum on food and beverage is not required.

No party is complete without food and drinks. Guests can order beverages from the nearby Splash Cantina. Which will be serving up drinks including frozen cocktails and domestic beers. Guests can also have food delivered poolside from Steak ‘n Shake and Hooters. For more information or to make reservations, visit oyolasvegas.com.

Want more from this author? Check out her home page.

OYO Hotel & Casinopool partyPoolsspring break
Wendy RushEditor
Wendy Rush is the midday host on one of Vegas's top stations, 96.3 KKLZ. She has been with the station for ten years and comes with a diverse career background. In addition to being a radio host, Wendy has lived the Vegas life as an entertainer. She has been a celebrity impersonator, rock band singer, and improv comedian. As a content creator for 96.3 KKLZ, Wendy writes about music, celebrities, mental health and wellness, and life as a Las Vegas local.
Related Stories
A young Latin couple runs in the park holding bags of trash.
Local NewsEarth Day Recycled Run & Walk Back In HendersonWendy Rush
Madness performs on the rooftop of Buckingham Palace during the Diamond Jubilee, Buckingham Palace Concert on June 04, 2012 in London, England.
Local NewsMadness Coming To The House of BluesWendy Rush
Las Vegas Plans $12M Pickleball Complex Amid Federal Spending Debate
Local NewsLas Vegas Plans $12M Pickleball Complex Amid Federal Spending DebateJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect