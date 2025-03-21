ContestsEvents

Man Buried In A Snickers Wrapped Casket

Mike O'Brian
Man gets buried in a casket wrapped like a Snickers bar.

Man buried in a Snickers Casket.

If you could be buried in a casket wrapped with your favorite candy bar, what would it be? Why do we ask? Well, a man was buried in a "Snickers" wrapped casket the other day.

The Mike & Carla Morning Show talked about this story the other day and it hit home for a lot of listeners. Channel 19 News reporting on the story back east about a guy who loved Snickers. Love the candy bar so much, he requested his casket be wrapped like the candy bar.

According to the report, Paul Broome, from England, was just that guy, a huge sense of humor who loved his favorite candy bar. So much so that it made it a point to put in his will that the wrapping be done on his casket.

What Candy Would Your Casket Be Wrapped With

He also had placed on the wrapping, "I'm nuts!" just to prove he was that guy! As The M&C Morning Show talked about it, what a perfect way to show your family and friends that you had a great life and even at the end, a great sense of humor!

Both Mike O'Brian and Carla Rea talked about their candy bars they would want to be wrapped in...for Mike, it was "Snickers". His favorite candy since he was a kid. For Carla, it was a bit different...being Italian, it went from a "connoli" to "3 Musketeers".

Others called in and texted in with their preference and it was great! Some even went further saying a tube of Necco Wafers How about that...talk about old school.

Another said they would like their casket wrapped like a "pound cake"! Very unique! Reese's Cup, Payday and many more. It was all in good fun, not sure of the expense, but it's something to think about right?

Hey, why not have the last laugh...and you can extend this to all sorts of things! Album covers, tickets to concerts...this idea is endless!

But listen to the segment and come up with your own idea!

Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
