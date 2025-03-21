Madness Coming To The House of Blues

Madness is coming to the House of Blues Las Vegas. The 80s pop band is bringing their unique sound to the Mandalay Bay for one night only. The show is the third stop on their 2025 "Madness In America" tour. Which will also have the band traveling to Sweden, Ireland and parts of the UK. The Las Vegas show is one of only five concerts planned for the U.S.

Madness Setlist & New Album

Madness released their 13th studio album, "Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C'est La Vie", in November 2023. Their accompanying tour was their first in 12 years. One highlight of the album was a release of the music video, "Theatre Of The Absurd introduces Acts 1, 2 &3". A single music video that includes segments of three songs from Madness's new album.

Madness will definitely bring songs from their new album to the 2025 tour. Most recent setlists have shown them playing the new songs as well as a few covers. Including AC/DC's "Highway To Hell" and Madness's 1981 cover of Labi Siffre's "Taller Than You Think".

Madness will also bring some of their 1980s songs back for this tour. Including their 1982 #1 hit "House of Fun" and their 1983 hit "Our House", which peaked at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Madness at the House of Blues is a show that welcomes all ages. Those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult and anyone over 16 needs a valid I.D. to enter. General admission tickets start at $49.99 and are available through Live Nation. Their may be a supporting act for the show but one has no been announced yet. Doors open at 7 p.m. More information is available at HouseOfBlues.com.