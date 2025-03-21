Las Vegas Renaissance Festival Left Off Best-Off Poll
Renaissance fairs and festivals are celebrated all over Las Vegas, the United States and world, really, and for good reason. Going to a Renaissance festival is just plain fun. The…
So, how did renaissance festivals and fairs get started? According to Smithsonian Magazine, "The first of these festivals debuted in the early 1960s, serving as a prime example of the United States' burgeoning counterculture." They add, "United by their raucous entertainment, elaborate costumes and setting in the distant past, these outdoor events boast a surprising backstory."
If you're wondering about the very first renaissance fair or festival, "The first Renaissance Fair is widely credited to have been the “Renaissance Pleasure Faire” in California, USA, in 1963," notes Whidbey Ren Faire. " Originating in the 20th century, these fairs have grown into vibrant events that bring the spirit of the Renaissance era to life," they add.