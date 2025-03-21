ContestsEvents

Las Vegas Renaissance Festival Left Off Best-Off Poll

Renaissance fairs and festivals are celebrated all over Las Vegas, the United States and world, really, and for good reason. Going to a Renaissance festival is just plain fun. The…

Anne Erickson
Renaissance fairs and festivals are celebrated all over Las Vegas, the United States and world, really, and for good reason.
Getty Images / FocusOnYou

So, how did renaissance festivals and fairs get started? According to Smithsonian Magazine, "The first of these festivals debuted in the early 1960s, serving as a prime example of the United States' burgeoning counterculture." They add, "United by their raucous entertainment, elaborate costumes and setting in the distant past, these outdoor events boast a surprising backstory."

If you're wondering about the very first renaissance fair or festival, "The first Renaissance Fair is widely credited to have been the “Renaissance Pleasure Faire” in California, USA, in 1963," notes Whidbey Ren Faire. " Originating in the 20th century, these fairs have grown into vibrant events that bring the spirit of the Renaissance era to life," they add.

Las Vegas
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
A group of young friends huddles together, immersed in a thrilling quest room adventure, ready to solve puzzles.
Local NewsEscape IT Bringing Iconic Horror Film To LifeWendy Rush
Interior shot of the House of Blues in Las Vegas shows a crowd in the foreground watching the stage in the background.
Local NewsBig Country At House Of Blues With Missing Persons, Bow Wow WowWendy Rush
Two men pose with a giant check standing next to two men in suits.
Local News7 Las Vegas Start-Ups To Compete For $400K AngelNV InvestmentWendy Rush
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect