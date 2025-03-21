ContestsEvents

Earth Day Recycled Run & Walk Back In Henderson

The Earth Day Recycled 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk is back. And movers of all levels are invited to join. The City of Henderson announced that this year’s event will…

The Earth Day Recycled 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk is back. And movers of all levels are invited to join. The City of Henderson announced that this year's event will be on Saturday, April 5 at Cornerstone Park. Located at 1600 Wigwam Pkwy just west of Stephanie Street. The event will take place on the Union Pacific Railroad Trail. Which runs adjacent to Railroad Lake.

Both the 5K Run and the 1-Milk Walk will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Afterward, at about 11 a.m., participants will join together to help clean up Cornerstone Park. The Earth Day Recycled 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk is a great way to get exercise while celebrating Earth Day.

Registration For Earth Day Recycled Run/Walk

Fees for either the 5K Run or the 1-Mile Walk is $20 in advance at $25 on the day of the event. Registration fees must be paid by 9:30 a.m. on the day of the Run/Walk. Participants should wear comfortable athletic clothing. Registration is available here.

Participants are welcome to pick up their packets prior to the event. They will be available Thursday, April 3 from 10a.m to 7p.m., Friday, April 4 from 10a.m. to 3p.m. and Saturday, April 5 from 8:30a.m. to 9:45a.m. Packets will be at the Concessions Area at Cornerstone Park.

Participants who want to do even more good for Earth Day can also bring canned food when they pick up their packets. At least five unexpired cans are requested per participant.

The Earth Day Recycled 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk is one of several hosted by the City of Henderson each year. They will also host the Sprinkle Dash Kids Color Run in September, the Zombie Run in October, and the Reindeer Dash in December. Get more information for any of these events at CityOfHenderson.com.

