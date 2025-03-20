International Pizza Expo In Las Vegas This Weekend

The International Pizza Expo and Conference is in Las Vegas for three days only this month. The largest pizza industry event in the world will land at the Las Vegas Convention center from Tuesday, March 25 through Thursday, March 27, 2025. In its 41st installment, the Pizza Expo brings the best of the best in the industry to participate in exhibits, demonstrations and competitions.

What To Expect At The International Pizza Expo

This year will be even bigger in terms of what the Expo has to offer. Business owners are invited to shop from leading exhibitors and compare products in person. Giving them a unique opportunity to taste and smell products from hundreds of top suppliers.

Industry experts will be on site offering workshops and demonstrations in a variety of pizza-making skills. And top chefs will give live pizza-making demos. There will be workshops for every level of business-owner. From those who just opened their first shop, to established owners who want to grow their business through catering. There's even a class for those interested in opening a mobile pizza business.

For those who are curious about what's new in the industry, there will be special behind-the-scenes demonstrations of the latest pizza trends and technology.

Entertainment will be plentiful with the International Pizza Challenge and World Pizza Games. Fans can watch the best in the industry compete in categories like fastest dough-stretching, fastest box-folding and pizza-tossing.

Every year, the International Pizza Expo and Convention attracts thousands of pizza experts from around the globe. This year, they will enjoy three days packed with all things pizza. Registration is $260 in advance and $310 on site. Registration is available here.

The Pizza Expo has workshops throughout the week of March 24. Floor hours for the expo will be just March 25 through March 27. Hours begin each day at 10 a.m. A full schedule is available at pizzaexpo.pizzatoday.com.