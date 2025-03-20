Hot Mugshot Has Sorority Girl With A Lead Foot Going Viral

A Georgia sorority girl's "hot mugshot" is now trending online.

She got pulled over for speeding this month, and the cop let her off with a warning. But then they caught her speeding again just a few minutes later, and locked her up. People on the internet are saying she has a lead foot - and a great smile!

From Hot Mugshot To Hot Model

Jeremy Meeks was the 'Hot Felon' with the mugshot that went viral, in 2014. He was a former member of the Crips gang, and was arrested in 2014 during a gang sweep in Stockton, California. Police posted his mugshot on Facebook, and it went viral. Women loved it, and so did modeling agencies.

Meeks was convicted on federal charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and grand theft. When he got out of prison, and turned his hot mugshot into a modeling career. The mugshot literally turned his life around.

Another Hot Mugshot -- Another Hot Model?

Now. another "hot mugshot" is all over social medi,a after a sorority girl in Georgia was arrested this month. Her name is Lily Stewart, and she's 20. She is a student at the University of Georgia.

Police pulled her over on March 8th for driving 79 in a 55, and initially let her off with a warning. But then they caught her speeding AGAIN minutes later, doing 84 in a 55. So instead of a ticket, they locked her up.

Her mugshot went viral - because it's actually a great picture.

Guys online started leaving comments, including some creepy weird ones. So the prosecutor ended up dropping the case, because they were worried about her safety. Although she didn't seem to be that concerned about it.

The mugshot is still on her TikTok page, and she posted a clip of her favorite funny comments that people left: 'Must have been a sale at Lululemon,' 'She was trying to get the last pumpkin latte of the season,' 'Trying to get to brunch for bottomless mimosas,' and, 'Your honor, my client like, TOTALLY didn't see that sign.'

They dropped the charges, but she has to do community service and take a defensive driving class.