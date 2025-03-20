ContestsEvents

Escape IT Bringing Iconic Horror Film To Life

Las Vegas has a new immersive escape room experience. And this one might just scare its visitors to death. Called Escape IT, the new experience brings to life the highest-grossing…

Wendy Rush
Las Vegas has a new immersive escape room experience. And this one might just scare its visitors to death. Called Escape IT, the new experience brings to life the highest-grossing horror movie of all time, "IT". Bringing guests through both chapters of the terrifying film, the experience offers two multi-room escape options. Pulling out all the stops to ensure one terrifying time.

Escape IT Offers Two Chapters Worth Of Scares

The creators of Escape IT have combined state-of-the-art special effects, animatronics and live actors to create a fully immersive experience for guests. Translation? Maybe bring an extra pair of pants. Escape IT has more than 20 interactive rooms for visitors to explore. Replicating some of the most iconic scenes from the horror film. Including Neibolt House, the Losers’ Clubhouse, the Derry Canal Days Festival, and sewers below Derry.

And if being immersed in the films locations wasn't enough, guests will have to use their wits to escape while running away from Pennywise. It's the stuff of nightmares not meant for the faint of heart. But it's all in the name of fun.

And speaking of fun, The Funhouse is the first of the two experiences guests can choose from at Escape IT. Following along with the movie sequel, "IT: Chapter Two", the Funhouse bring guests to their 27-year reunion and through iconic locations like the Losers’ Clubhouse, Jade of the Orient, and the Derry Canal Days Festival.

The second adventure, called The Sewers, is modeled after "IT: Chapter One". Bringing guests along on the search for the missing Derry kids through the sewers of Derry, Hanlon Farms, and the house on Neibolt Street. Guests can also opt to do both adventures for a discounted rate.

Escape IT is open Wednesday through Sunday. They are located at 273 South Martin Luther King Blvd. Just west of the I-15 on the corner of West Symphony Park Avenue. Guests must have reservations to join the adventure. General admission tickets start at $54.99 and are available at escapeit.com.

