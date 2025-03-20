ContestsEvents

Double Zero Hosting Pizza Expo “Aperitivo” After Party

The International Pizza Expo and Conference is in Las Vegas this weekend. And Double Zero Pie & Pub is celebrating with an after party. The award-winning restaurant is inviting guests…

Wendy Rush
The International Pizza Expo and Conference is in Las Vegas this weekend. And Double Zero Pie & Pub is celebrating with an after party. The award-winning restaurant is inviting guests to come and unwind with amazing food, specialty cocktails and Italian hospitality that feels like home.

In collaboration with Golfera and Domenico's Food/Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, Double Zero Pie & Pub is inviting guests to join them for this special evening on Wednesday, March 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. The post-Pizza Expo Aperitivo will featured exclusive food and beverage specials. As well as hand-crafted aperitivos and a live Prosciutto di Parma Consorzio slicing experience.

Both Golfera and Domenico’s Food/Cheese Store of Beverly Hills will offer a selection of premium products for guests to try. Golfera is the American extension of an iconic Italian charcuterie brand from the Emilia Romagna region of Italy. Domenico's was founded in 1967 and has become iconic in Los Angeles since its opening. Offering luxury charcuterie, caviar, truffles and over 600 cheeses from around the world. They also feature wine, spirits, sweets and specialty gourmet foods.

Aperitivo Special For Pizza-Expo Attendees

The International Pizza Expo and Conference is the largest pizza industry event in the world. Featuring exhibits, workshops, demos, and competitions. Three team members from Double Zero Pie & Pub will be competing this year. Competitions categories include pizza-tossing and dough-stretching.

Pizza Expo attendees are also welcome to join the Aperitivo. Double Zero is even offering a special to those who show their expo badge. Those who do will receive a complimentary Compari Spritz. Guests are also invited to enjoy complimentary paired bite from Golfera and Domenico's with the purchase of a pizza or cocktail.

Double Zero was named among the 50 Top Pizzas in the United States in 2024. As well as one of the 47 Best Restaurants in Las Vegas by the Los Angeles Times. And one of The Essential Pizza Shops by Eater Vegas. They are located at 3853 Spring Mountain Road in Las Vegas's China Town.

The Pizza Expo will be from March 25 through March 27, 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. More information is available at pizzoexpo.pizzatoday.com.

