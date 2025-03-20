Big Country At House Of Blues With Missing Persons, Bow Wow Wow

Guests at the ACM Party For A Cause: House Of Blues on April 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Another fun 80's concert is coming to Las Vegas in July. Big Country will headline a night of music at the legendary House Of Blues in Mandalay Bay. Supporting acts include Missing Persons, Bow Wow Wow and Gene Loves Jezebel.

Big Country was most popular in the mid 1980s, although they've kept a cult following since then. They brought a unique sound to the decade most known for arena rock and synthesizers. Mostly through their use of guitar-driven sounds that emulated fiddles, bagpipes and similar folk instruments. Their biggest, and only U.S. Top-40, hit was "In a Big Country". Which was released in 1983 at peaked at #17 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In recent setlists, Big Country has ended their shows with their most popular hit. But bring a dozen other songs to the stage before the final song. Including "Look Away", "Where The Rose Is Sown" and "Chance".

Supporting Acts For Big Country Show

Big Country will have three supporting acts for their House of Blues show. Missing Persons just barely missed the U.S. Top-40 with their 1980s hits. But they did have four singles that landed on the Billboard Hot 100. Including "Words" and "Destination Unknown", both of which peaked at #42 in 1982, "Windows" which peaked at #63 in 1983, and "Walking In L.A.", which peaked at #70 in 1983.

Also supporting is Bow Wow Wow, who brought songs like "Aphrodisiac" and "Fools Rush In" to their fans in the early 1980s. But are most known for their cover of "I Want Candy", which peaked at #62 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1982.

The final supporting act is Gene Loves Jezebel. Before splitting into two versions of the band, Gene Loves Jezebel didn't have any Top-40 hits in the U.S. But they did have two singles on the Billboard Hot 100 between 1988 and 1990. Including "The Motion of Love", and "Jealous".

Supporting acts are subject to change before the show, which will be on Saturday, July 5. Tickets start at $27.50 and are available at HouseOfBlues.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. All ticket holders will get complimentary admission to Foundation Room before or after the show. Valid on show day only. Show is open to those 21 years and older.