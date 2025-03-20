7 Las Vegas Start-Ups To Compete For $400K AngelNV Investment

2024 AngelNV winner Tilt and co-founders Glenn deWeese, left, and Fran Petruzzelli, right, received a $200k investment. Nevada State Treasurer Zachary Conine, far right, and Jeff Saling, far left.

If you're a fan of Shark Tank, you might want to check out the AngelNV Finale this month at Las Vegas City Hall. Where seven Las Vegas start-up companies will use their unique pitches to compete for an investment from the AngelNV fund. The community of start-up investors has raised an unprecedented $500,000 this year for the competition. Many small investments will be given, but the grand prize of $400,000 minimum investment will go to only one champion.

7 Finalists For AngelNV Finale 2025

Seventy-six entrepreneurs started on the journey to the AngelNV Finale. Now the final seven will be vying for a capital investment to grow their business. The finalists include:

BuildQ, a cutting-edge project finance platform focused on revolutionizing renewable energy financing. They do this by integrating software, AI, and services to streamline complex processes and reduce costs for developers and financiers.

Cranel, a health and wellness company that offers a natural cranberry elixir that clinically proven to prevent urinary tract infections.

fibrX, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) that combines fiberoptics, AI, and cloud computing. Utilizing this partnership in early detection and real-time, continuous monitoring of critical infrastructure. An application that can be used across industries such as aerospace, defense, and energy.

MagicDoor, a platform that simplifies property management by overseeing all elements under a single umbrella. Including rent collection, tenant screening, maintenance requests, accounting, rental applications, and property listings.

MiOrganics, a custom software development company that specializes in creating innovative solutions for businesses across various industries. Developing high-quality tailored software for business needs.

Sunset Vibes Swimwear, focusing on providing stylish and comfortable uniforms and swimwear for women of all shapes and sizes. And designing swimwear that celebrates individuality.

WAVR Technologies, the creator of patent-pending atmospheric water harvesting systems. Focused on freshwater harvesting in the driest communities where the challenge is most severe.

One of these seven start-ups will win the minimum investment from AngelNV matched dollar-for-dollar by GOED's state SSBCI program. For a total grand prize of $400,000 for their business. But they have to give their final pitch first. The public is welcome to watch the finale live on Saturday, March 29. The event will begin at 1 p.m. with a welcome reception with pitches beginning shortly thereafter.

General admission tickets start at $79, but guests can use code HalfOff to save 50%. To purchase tickets and to get more information, visit AngelNV.com.