The Most-Searched Acronyms Of 2025 Include SMH, PMO And OTP

The most searched acronyms of 2025 include some regulars, and some that will make you go, “hmm.” Language is constantly evolving, and so is text language, and abbreviations. Data analysts…

The most searched acronyms of 2025 include some regulars, and some that will make you go, "hmm."

Language is constantly evolving, and so is text language, and abbreviations. Data analysts used Google Trends to determine the top trending text acronyms right now. Your kids are using them, so you might as well know them too!

If You Know All These Acronyms You're Officially 16 Years Old

The most-searched acronyms of 2025 so far include FAFO, short for - well, we'll get to it. SMH, OTP, and WYLL.

The site Word Unscrambler used Google Trends to find the most-searched abbreviations of the year so far.  There are a lot of them, and you're kids most likely know them all. And now YOU will, too.

They're all used online, and in texts. See how many you know:

1.  FAFO:  Careful now - it's short for "[eff] around and find out." It's by far number one on the list, with 50% more searches than anything else on the list.

2.  SMH:  Short for "shaking my head."  (Less common: "so much hate")

3.  PMO:  (Careful!)  Short for "pisses me off."  It can also mean "put me on," like "hook me up."  ("PMO, can you follow me on Insta?")

4.  OTP:  "One true pairing."  A romantic couple you're rooting for.

5.  TBH:  "To be honest."

6.  ATP:  "At this point."

7.  TS:  "Talk soon."

8.  WYF:  "Where you from?"

9.  NFS:  "New friends."

10.  ASL:  "Age, sex, location."  (It's also short for American Sign Language.  Or depending on the context, it can mean "as hell."  Like, "I'm tired ASL.")

11.  POV:  "Point of view."

12.  WYLL:  "What you look like?"

13.  FS:  "For sure."

14.  FML:  (Careful!)  "[Eff] my life."

15.  DW:  "Don't worry."

16.  HMU:  "Hit me up."

17.  ISO:  "In search of."

18.  WSG:  "What's good?"  Like, "How are you?" or "What's up?"

19.  IMO:  "In my opinion."

20.  MK:  Short for "mmkay."

So there you go, the most searched acronyms of 2025 - at least for now. Mom, dad, auntie, uncle - you're welcome! Now use them wisely.

TeenagersText
