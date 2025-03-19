Las Vegas Film Festival Gearing Up for Another Year

Going to the movies in Las Vegas is always a fun activity, and as the years go by, it becomes more of a classic activity. Believe it or not, back in the day, movie theaters were the only way people could see big flicks when they came out. Then, came the home video, and people could see the movies in the theater and then catch them at home on VHS months after they debuted. Now, we're spoiled, and with home streaming services, we can watch new movies all the time from the comfort of our homes.

But, there's something special and nostalgic about going to see a movie in the theater. It's even better if you actually go to a film festival to catch that niche flick that's getting so much buzz online.

Best Film Festivals in the U.S.

The experts at USA Today have released their roster of the best film festivals in America, as part of their 10 Best series. This series has experts picking spots for which to vote, and then readers voting for their favorites. "Film festivals can be as astonishingly varied as cinema itself, showcasing everything from glossy premieres to daring independent productions to underground cult films," USA Today notes in the feature.

Sadly, no Las Vegas or Nevada film festivals made the cut, which is surprising. Coming in at No. 1 is the Cinema Columbus Film Festival in Columbus, Ohio. USA Today raves about this festival, stating, "With a mission to inspire and connect audiences through the power of cinema, the Cinema Columbus Film Festival collaborates with venues throughout central Ohio to showcase a curated selection of independent films from around the world."

But, Las Vegas has a fantastic film festival that deserves attention. The Las Vegas International Film and Screenwriting Festival is a must-see each year. The event's "mission is to celebrate the independent motion picture and literary arts by providing a platform for filmmakers and writers to have their work awarded and recognized," according to their website. The event has been going strong for 10 years. There's still time to submit your work, too, if you have one. The event runs November 5 – 8, 2025.