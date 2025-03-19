ContestsEvents

Las Vegas Film Festival Gearing Up for Another Year

Going to the movies in Las Vegas is always a fun activity, and as the years go by, it becomes more of a classic activity. Believe it or not, back…

Anne Erickson
Going to the movies in Las Vegas is always a fun activity, and as the years go by, it becomes more of a classic activity.
Getty Images / Wavebreakmedia

Going to the movies in Las Vegas is always a fun activity, and as the years go by, it becomes more of a classic activity. Believe it or not, back in the day, movie theaters were the only way people could see big flicks when they came out. Then, came the home video, and people could see the movies in the theater and then catch them at home on VHS months after they debuted. Now, we're spoiled, and with home streaming services, we can watch new movies all the time from the comfort of our homes.

But, there's something special and nostalgic about going to see a movie in the theater. It's even better if you actually go to a film festival to catch that niche flick that's getting so much buzz online.

Best Film Festivals in the U.S.

The experts at USA Today have released their roster of the best film festivals in America, as part of their 10 Best series. This series has experts picking spots for which to vote, and then readers voting for their favorites. "Film festivals can be as astonishingly varied as cinema itself, showcasing everything from glossy premieres to daring independent productions to underground cult films," USA Today notes in the feature.

Sadly, no Las Vegas or Nevada film festivals made the cut, which is surprising. Coming in at No. 1 is the Cinema Columbus Film Festival in Columbus, Ohio. USA Today raves about this festival, stating, "With a mission to inspire and connect audiences through the power of cinema, the Cinema Columbus Film Festival collaborates with venues throughout central Ohio to showcase a curated selection of independent films from around the world."

But, Las Vegas has a fantastic film festival that deserves attention. The Las Vegas International Film and Screenwriting Festival is a must-see each year. The event's "mission is to celebrate the independent motion picture and literary arts by providing a platform for filmmakers and writers to have their work awarded and recognized," according to their website. The event has been going strong for 10 years. There's still time to submit your work, too, if you have one. The event runs November 5 – 8, 2025.

As for some history on film festivals, according to Britannica, the very first festival took place in Venice in 1932. "Since World War II, film festivals have contributed significantly to the development of the motion-picture industry in many countries," they note. "The popularity of Italian films at the Cannes and Venice film festivals played an important part in the rebirth of the Italian industry and the spread of the postwar Neorealist movement."

Las Vegas
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Brett Howden #21 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates with the puck against Matt Grzelcyk #24 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second period of their game at T-Mobile Arena on March 07, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Penguins 4-0.
Local NewsGolden Knights Grab Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Penguins, Pad Pacific Division LeadJennifer Eggleston
The Four Queens Hotel & Casino is getting a $24 million dollar renovation to its North Tower. Street-view photo from November 2002 of Fremont Street Experience. The entire photo has a reddish tint to it. The 4 Queens neon sign can be seen on the left. The Fremont Casino's neon sign can be seen on the right side of the photo. There are people milling about on the Fremont Street Experience.
Local NewsNew Fremont Street Marketing Chief Plans Free Events Push for 2025Jennifer Eggleston
Veterans of World War II at a Memorial Day service.
Local NewsChannel 13 Plans Las Vegas Veterans Stand Down Event, Expecting Over 400 to AttendJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect