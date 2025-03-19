Elton John & Brandi Carlile Booked for ‘SNL,’ CBS Special

Who Believes In Angels? was announced last month and is set for release on April 4. The album is available for pre-order in a variety of formats at Sir Elton's official store.



John said in a statement about the album, "This record was one of the toughest I’ve ever made, but it was also one of the greatest musical experiences of my life. It has given me a place where I know I can move forward."



He continued, "'Who Believes In Angels?' feels like going into another era and I’m pushing the door open to come into the future. I have everything I’ve done behind me and it’s been brilliant, amazing. But this is the new start for me. As far as I’m concerned, this is the start of my career Mark 2."