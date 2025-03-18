WWE Names Triple H, Lex Luger as 2025 Hall of Fame Inductees
Lines are buzzing as WWE announces WrestleMania 41 and the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony returning to Las Vegas. The Hall of Fame Ceremony will be held on Apr. 18 at 10 p.m. at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. It will honor iconic wrestling superstars like Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Michelle McCool, and Lex Luger, with additional names to be announced.
Looking back on his career and induction, Luger said he felt grateful and somewhat shocked. "Hey, hey, guys. How about it? Man. I'm just bobbing on this bliss of love and accolades — floating in it, swimming in it. It's unbelievable. I was in the moment, and at the same time, I went back in time (when I got the news I turned out to WWE Hall of Fame). If you had asked me 20 years ago, 'Do you want any more to do with the wrestling business?' Where I was at — I almost resigned it would never happen — but to go from there, 20 years later, to being announced in the Hall of Fame… I'm at a loss for words. That's for sure."
WrestleMania 41 is scheduled for Apr. 19 and 20 at Allegiant Stadium, and fans are anticipated from throughout the world. "SmackDown," "Raw," and NXT's "Stand & Deliver" will also be held at T-Mobile Arena during WrestleMania Week, giving fans several chances to see the action in person.
Outside the ring, WWE World will feature a five-day fan experience at the Las Vegas Convention Center, including autograph signings, exclusive merchandise, and interactive exhibits that highlight WWE history. Hall of Fame Ceremony tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster starting Mar. 14, 2025, while other WrestleMania 41 tickets are already selling. WWE fans who want to be a part of this historic weekend will need to act fast to reserve their spot for an unforgettable trip to Las Vegas.