National Awkward Moment Day: Your Most Awkward Moment

They say there is a day for everything and they might be right. Today we celebrated National Awkward Moment Day and wanted to know, what was your most awkward moment?

Needless to say, The Mike & Carla Morning Show have their award winning moments, but what about you? We're talking about anything from clogging a toilet to tripping and falling! And "yes" Mike O'Brian and Carla Rea have done both!

According to YouGov, we come to find out that a few of us are very tolerant given an awkward moment. In fact, the survey found that 34% of us will help a person through that quick period of time. On the other hand, the article tells us that 50% of us would gladly walk away from that magical moment.

What Was Your Awkward Moment

More importantly this morning though, The M&C Morning Show invited listeners to fess up and come clean with their clumsy moment. Once again proving, our listeners are not shy, from ripped pants to teachers passing gas in the classroom, we heard it all!

At the time, sure, you want to crawl inside a deep hole never to be seen again. But as we grow older, we learn that we can look back at those moments and laugh now.

It was sure fun to know that we aren't the only ones that go through the humiliation in that one given moment. Nice to see it was shared by both men and women alike!

Before you take a couple of minutes to listen to the segment from the other morning, as we've said before, both Mike & Carla have their moments as well.

Mike clogging a toilet at a recent open house after the realtor recognized him. His wife making him go back in to admit to it so they could clear it up. Oh that wasn't embarrassing!

And Carla's classic moment of leaving the radio station, hands full and falling through the door as it opened!