How The Irish Truly Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day In Ireland

It’s common knowledge how we celebrate here in America…plenty of green beer, music and dancing. But what we wanted to know was how the Irish truly celebrate St. Patrick’s Day…

Mike O'Brian
Toasting to St. Patrick’s Day in an Irish pub.

Alberto Marrupe Gutierrez via Getty Images

So, with that in mind, The Mike & Carla Morning Show decided to find out first hand. We called our radio buddy in Waterford, Ireland, John Keane to find out how the Irish salute St. Patrick's Day.

Now, The M&C Morning Show has known John for quite some time. He is currently on the radio in Waterford on WLR 97.5 doing afternoon drive. In fact he has visited the states and dropped by KKLZ for a visit. Who better to get the facts from then John!

Well, right off the bat, we had to ask John if he had been drinking all day...of course, being the consummate professional, John told us he had just had a spot of tea before his shift. On the flipside, Carla Rea had to ask if the Irish add in the popular green "dye" into the beer there as it's so popular here in the states.

How Do The Irish Truly Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Happy to report that they don't! It would be insulting and disrespectful to the lager itself to change it's color for the sake of the celebration.

In regard to customary food on the 17th of March. It is what it is and not much different that from here. The corn beef and cabbage a standard tradition even on the other side of the pond!

Last, but not least, we had to ask John about those celebrating and the chances of them showing up at work tomorrow., Well, depending on their shift, the Irish have a strong work ethic...or maybe a high threshold for beer. Nonetheless, even though they've been celebrating since Friday, chances are the full work force will be intact on Tuesday!

Please, do yourself a favor, grab a bit of Ireland on this St. Patrick's Day and enjoy our visit with John Keane. And again, if you're ever in this beautiful country, tune in to WLR 97.5 in the afternoon!

Mike O'Brian
