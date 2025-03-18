Group Therapy: Getting Back Out There To Date

It's not always easy, especially if it's been a long time. So, this morning in Group Therapy, the topic was about getting back out there to date. A woman emailed The Mike & Carla Morning Show looking for advice on this very topic.

Married at 21, divorced at 36 and now ready to put herself out there at 38. It has been over 17 years since she's been on a "date!" Needless to say, things have changed a bit on the dating scene when she was young.

An article we found dealing with this very subject was put out by The Relationship Paradigm. Offering tips on how to make your way back out there if you're in this situation. One big tip given in this article, seize the day! Meaning, the more you put it off, the longer it will take. So, just pull yourself up and get out there.

However, they do say in the article, be safe, pick a comfortable place to meet, and when you're out, communicate!

In regard to our Group Therapy on The M&C Morning Show, the woman who emailed us did say that her personal friends and co-workers had a bunch of advice. Everything from no kissing on the first date to sleeping with her date!

It's like, really? Everyone had their own dating playbook and all the tips. But luckily she turned to us! After fielding a bunch of calls and entertaining a few texts from listeners...it came out that maybe she was overthinking the whole thing.

Just meet up, have a good time and if it doesn't work out, then there's always another chance to date down the road. Of course, we did have our cynics...go ahead, give the kiss good night at the end of the evening.

To the one listener who messaged the show saying that dating is a "game"! Ya want to skip the games, sleep with your date and that way you'll know right off the bat if there's a future. If not, then you didn't waste time playing games and you can move on.