Donny Osmond’s Las Vegas Show Extended at Harrah’s Through 2025

Caesars Entertainment says Donny Osmond’s Las Vegas residency at Harrah’s will be officially extended through November 2025. Osmond shared the exciting news during a recent show, saying, “We are announcing, right now, that…

Jennifer Eggleston

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 29: Entertainer Donny Osmond laughs onstage after the Las Vegas Raiders’ 90th overall pick was announced during round three of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 29, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

 (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Caesars Entertainment says Donny Osmond's Las Vegas residency at Harrah's will be officially extended through November 2025. Osmond shared the exciting news during a recent show, saying, "We are announcing, right now, that we are extending until the end of the year."

The residency is notorious for taking audiences on a musical trip through Osmond's storied career. It still allows fans to ask for literally any song in its deep catalog, creating a rare interactive experience.

It features an exciting 3D recreation of Osmond at age 14, created from artificial intelligence. Original audio recordings and archival videos from over the years add to that immersion. The film ends with a duet of "Puppy Love" featuring the young and today's Osmond. Another highlight is a show-stopping Broadway-style rendition of his infectious hit "I'll Make a Man Out of You" from Disney's Mulan.

The newly extended schedule features performances stretching from late August through mid-November 2025, with multiple dates for each show. Fans who are excited to experience this exclusive residency can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster. It's never been easier to guarantee a seat at the critically lauded show.

Osmond's Las Vegas residency has enthralled audiences with nostalgia, cutting-edge technology, and unforgettable live music. This extension allows more people to catch his evolution as an entertainer while looking back through decades of music history.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
