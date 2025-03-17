Win Tickets to Rod Stewart
He’s keeping us forever young! Rod Stewart is finishing his March residency dates this weekend and 96.3 KKLZ has your tickets! Don’t miss him perform songs like “Forever Young”, “I…
Rod Stewart is finishing his March residency dates this weekend and 96.3 KKLZ has your tickets! Don't miss him perform songs like "Forever Young", "I Don't Want to Talk About It", "Young Turks", and so many more!
Tune in to The Mike & Carla Morning Show, Wendy Rush, and Geno all week long for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Rod Stewart on March 21, 2025 at The Colosseum!
How to Enter: Listen to Win
- Dates of Contests: 3/17/25 - 3/21/25
- How winners are selected: Caller 9, May be asked to participate in trivia
- When the winner is selected: 6a - 5p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners will be selected: 15
- Prize description: Two (2) tickets to Rod Stewart on March 21, 2025
- Prize value: $160
- Prize provided by: LiveNation
