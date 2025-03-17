ContestsEvents

Pi Day: Our Top Pies To Help Celebrate

Mike O'Brian
Celebrating Pi Day with our favorite pies.

A display of our favorite pies on Pi Day.

Michael Watz via Getty Images

There are only a few dates throughout the year that we celebrate and 3/14 is just one of them. Of course it's considered "Pi Day" being 3/14, so we thought we would rundown the top pies to help celebrate!

Although Pi Day had much more to do with math growing up and hopefully you paid attention. However, as we grow older, The Mike & Carla Morning Show thought it was more about our favorites pies that we should focus on!

According to a recent article put out by Instacart, a study reveals to America what we favor the most when it comes to pie. If you take a couple of minutes to read the piece, you'll notice that the state of Nevada is more of a "pumpkin pie" state.

Even Mike O'Brian voted for pumpkin pie when it came right down to it. On the other hand, Carla Rea just favored all sorts of pie and would definitely take it over cake!

What Are The Top Pies To Celebrate

For what it's worth however, Pumpkin pie came in at #2 on the list! Can't believe it, but is there anything more American than Apple pie? We we don't think so...and rounding out the Top 5 would be Pecan at #3, Cherry at #4, and Lemon meringue at #5.

There ya go...of course getting honorable mentions, Blueberry, Chocolate, even Sweet Potato pie finished in the Top 10. Of course, Mike brought up Cheesecake...called "cake", but cut like and served like a pie. So, what is it?

A few people called in to set the record straight if there was any question. If you listen to the segment from the other morning, you might agree or disagree, but they were good arguments.

One pie that wasn't talked about, but was mentioned in the article, was Chicken Pot Pie! Found out it was most popular in the Midwest part of the country.

Either way, hope you celebrated with family and friends...but next time, keep this list handy!

Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
