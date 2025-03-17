Pi Day: Our Top Pies To Help Celebrate

There are only a few dates throughout the year that we celebrate and 3/14 is just one of them. Of course it's considered "Pi Day" being 3/14, so we thought we would rundown the top pies to help celebrate!

Although Pi Day had much more to do with math growing up and hopefully you paid attention. However, as we grow older, The Mike & Carla Morning Show thought it was more about our favorites pies that we should focus on!

According to a recent article put out by Instacart, a study reveals to America what we favor the most when it comes to pie. If you take a couple of minutes to read the piece, you'll notice that the state of Nevada is more of a "pumpkin pie" state.

Even Mike O'Brian voted for pumpkin pie when it came right down to it. On the other hand, Carla Rea just favored all sorts of pie and would definitely take it over cake!

What Are The Top Pies To Celebrate

For what it's worth however, Pumpkin pie came in at #2 on the list! Can't believe it, but is there anything more American than Apple pie? We we don't think so...and rounding out the Top 5 would be Pecan at #3, Cherry at #4, and Lemon meringue at #5.

There ya go...of course getting honorable mentions, Blueberry, Chocolate, even Sweet Potato pie finished in the Top 10. Of course, Mike brought up Cheesecake...called "cake", but cut like and served like a pie. So, what is it?

A few people called in to set the record straight if there was any question. If you listen to the segment from the other morning, you might agree or disagree, but they were good arguments.

One pie that wasn't talked about, but was mentioned in the article, was Chicken Pot Pie! Found out it was most popular in the Midwest part of the country.