Win Tickets to Tacos & Tamales
County Parks & Recreation invites you to the highly anticipated return of our annual Tacos and Tamales Festival – a celebration of food, culture, and community!
🥳 Get ready to indulge in a mouthwatering lineup of TACO and TAMALE creations – from authentic, time-honored recipes to bold and creative twists, all crafted by your favorite local vendors.
📅 Date & Time:
- Friday, March 28, 2025
- Saturday, March 29, 2025
- Sunday, March 30, 2025
📍 Location: The Event Center at Desert Breeze Park 8455 Kids Zone Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89147
🎉 Festival Highlights:
- ✅ Tacos & Tamales Galore
- ✅ Live Music & Entertainment
- ✅ Lucha Libre Wrestling
- ✅ Alcohol Tasting & Tequila Master Class
- ✅ Cooking Demonstrations
- ✅ Local Art & Shopping
- ✅ Carnival Fun for All Ages
- ✅ And SO much more!
🎟️ Entry Details: 🚗 FREE Parking 💳 Card Payments Only at the Gate – No Cash Accepted
