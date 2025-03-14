U2 Gives $300,000 to UNLV Music Students for Scholarships, International Performance Opportunities

NEW YORK – MARCH 14: (L to R) Inductees Larry Mullen Jr., Adam Clayton, Bono and The Edge of the rock group U2 pose backstage at the 20th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel March 14, 2005 in New York City.

The world-respected rock band U2 recently made a one-time donation of $300,000 to the UNLV College of Fine Arts, with the funds going directly to the music students. This transformative gift is establishing the U2: UV Music Scholarship and Experiential Fund, which will be instrumental in ensuring that music majors receive the support they need and access to educational and performance experiences.

Most of the funds will go toward scholarships, and a percentage will allow students to perform at world-renowned events, including the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The fund also funds travel and other student experiences, such as attending international music festivals. The UNLV Wind Orchestra will also benefit from the donation, receiving an invitation to perform at the esteemed Festival des Anches D'Azur in La Croix Valmer, France.

"On behalf of the College of Fine Arts and the School of Music at UNLV, I am absolutely thrilled to share the news of the incredibly generous and thoughtful gift to UNLV from the members of the world-renowned and beloved band U2," said Dean Nancy Uscher. "This gift will transform the lives of our students and give them access to remarkable educational opportunities. We are so grateful for this chance to greatly enrich the college experience and future prospects of our wonderful and worthy students."

Uscher revealed that the donation stemmed from a lengthy process involving a mystery donor who had thoroughly researched the College of Fine Arts before making contact. The gift, which was announced via the College of Fine Arts newsletter, did not elicit a public statement from U2.